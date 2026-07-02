Giannis Antetokounmpo could reunite with 1 former All-Star teammate in Miami

Giannis Antetokounmpo could be having a reunion (that does not involve any of his brothers).

The Miami Heat are eyeing former All-Star forward Khris Middleton as a free agent target, veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported to Substack this week. Stein adds that Middleton is one of several veterans whom Miami has on their radar (along with Bradley Beal and Gabe Vincent ).

A three-time career All-Star, Middleton is of course the most interesting of those three names. That is all because of history with the new Heat superstar Antetokounmpo.

Middleton and Antetokounmpo played together in Milwaukee from 2013-25. They formed a fearsome 1-2 punch that changed the game on both ends of the floor and eventually helped the Bucks win the NBA title in 2021.

These days though, Middleton, who turns 35 next month, does not have as much to offer. He has struggled with injuries and a shrinking role in recent years and averaged a modest 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season combined between the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks .

The Heat are trying hard right now to fill out the rest of their roster after the blockbuster trade for Antetokounmpo, 31, and managed to land another veteran sharpshooter to kick off free agency. Now Antetokounmpo himself will probably be hoping that his longtime Milwaukee co-star Middleton is the next one to land in Miami.