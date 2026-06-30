Heat agree to deal with sharpshooter to kick off NBA free agency

The NBA free agency negotiation period began on Tuesday, and the Miami Heat wasted no time agreeing to terms with a much-needed shooter.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Heat have agreed to terms with Tim Hardaway Jr. on a one-year, $6.5 million deal.

Hardaway agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Heat, sources said. Miami officials finalized the deal with Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tonight. https://t.co/c47Tx4D1KX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

The Heat acquired superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in a major blockbuster trade that included Tyler Herro , so adding a legitimate three-point threat was a priority for Miami.

Hardaway’s father, Tim Hardaway Sr., also spent six seasons with Miami and has his No. 10 jersey hanging in the rafters while also being named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hardaway Jr. began his career with the New York Knicks after being selected at No. 20 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. He has spent time with each of the Knicks, Atlanta Hawks , Dallas Mavericks , Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets .

Hardaway’s latest stint came with the Nuggets, where he played 80 games with six starts and shot a career-high 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Hardaway Jr. and Mike Conley were named as two players who make sense to pair with Antetokounmpo, and the Heat wasted no time getting things done.