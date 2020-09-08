Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out for Game 5 against Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks will have to keep their season alive without their best player.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bucks have ruled Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 due to his sprained ankle.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 vs. Miami with right ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 8, 2020

It’s a massive blow for the Bucks, who have their backs against the wall down 3-1. There was some optimism that Antetokounmpo might be able to play at least some role, but that will not be happening.

Giannis scored 19 points in 11 minutes on his injured ankle in Game 4. Then he aggravated the injury and did not return. The Bucks ended up winning in overtime behind a huge game from Khris Middleton and key contributions from the supporting cast. Those players will have to step up again if the Bucks want to force a Game 6.