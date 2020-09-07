 Skip to main content
Report: Bucks optimistic about Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 5

September 7, 2020
by Grey Papke

Giannis Antetokounmpo

There is apparently some reason to believe Giannis Antetokounmpo could suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bucks are growing optimistic that Antetokounmpo could be ready to play Tuesday. Antetokounmpo’s ankle is said to be feeling similar to how it did prior to Game 4.

While Antetokounmpo aggravated his injury in Game 4, he looked like his usual self before that. He had racked up 19 points in 11 minutes prior to his departure. If his ankle feels like it did while he was able to do that, the Bucks will be hopeful of a repeat performance.

There have been some signs that are less than encouraging regarding Antetokounpo’s potential readiness for Game 4. This, however, is a positive one.

