Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is not best player in NBA

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA MVP in 2020 for the second time and topped that with an NBA title and Finals MVP Award in 2021.

Despite his ascension, the modest Antetokounmpo still doesn’t believe he’s the best player in basketball. In fact, the five-time All-Star doesn’t even believe he’s in the top five or six.

Antetokounmpo credits LeBron James for being not only the best player in the NBA, but in the world. There’s a solid list after that and then, Antetokounmpo says, he might fit in with the tier 2 guys.

“I like being a hunter. I am not the best player in the world. I am telling you, I am not! KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD might be. I am not. I am still hunting the All-Time greats. LeBron is still the best player in the world,” Antetokounmpo said on Friday, via Harris Stavrou of SPORT24.

James has long been considered the league’s best player but there’s an argument to be made that’s no longer the case.

Antetokounmpo or Luka Doncic are the future of the NBA and in due time — perhaps even this upcoming season — they will become the face of the “best player” debate.