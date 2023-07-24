 Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tweet about massive Kylian Mbappe offer goes viral

July 24, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo has said he wants to spend his entire career with the Milwaukee Bucks, but we now have a better idea of how much money it would take to pry the former MVP away from his team.

On Monday, Saudi Professional League club Al Hilal made a record $332 million bid for french phenom Kylian Mbappe. The striker’s current club, Paris Saint-Germain, has given Al Hilal permission to negotiate with Mbappe. ESPN reports that Mbappe is not interested in the offer.

But Giannis is. He tweeted a selfie on Monday and joked that he looks like Mbappe and would be happy to take the money.

“Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe,” Antetokounmpo wrote.

Mbappe, who led France to a win at the World Cup in 2018, has been in a contract standoff with PSG since he turned down his 12-month extension option. He is expected to become a free agent after the upcoming season and join Real Madrid, at which point ESPN estimates he will get a signing fee of more than $100 million.

Lionel Messi, who also previously played for PSG, turned down a massive offer from the Saudi league last month and instead signed with the MLS.

Don’t worry, Bucks fans. We doubt Al Hilal is interested in Giannis, but you never know.

