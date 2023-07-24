Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tweet about massive Kylian Mbappe offer goes viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo has said he wants to spend his entire career with the Milwaukee Bucks, but we now have a better idea of how much money it would take to pry the former MVP away from his team.

On Monday, Saudi Professional League club Al Hilal made a record $332 million bid for french phenom Kylian Mbappe. The striker’s current club, Paris Saint-Germain, has given Al Hilal permission to negotiate with Mbappe. ESPN reports that Mbappe is not interested in the offer.

But Giannis is. He tweeted a selfie on Monday and joked that he looks like Mbappe and would be happy to take the money.

Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe pic.twitter.com/VH0syez3VX — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 24, 2023

Mbappe, who led France to a win at the World Cup in 2018, has been in a contract standoff with PSG since he turned down his 12-month extension option. He is expected to become a free agent after the upcoming season and join Real Madrid, at which point ESPN estimates he will get a signing fee of more than $100 million.

Lionel Messi, who also previously played for PSG, turned down a massive offer from the Saudi league last month and instead signed with the MLS.

Don’t worry, Bucks fans. We doubt Al Hilal is interested in Giannis, but you never know.