Giannis Antetokounmpo’s youngest brother joins new team

After spending some time in the Milwaukee Bucks organization, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s youngest brother will now be cutting his teeth elsewhere.

Lukas Malinauskas of BasketNews reported this week that Alex Antetokounmpo will be signing with a new team. Alex is joining M Basket Mazeikiai, a professional team in Lithuania.

The 22-year-old Alex is the youngest of the five Antetokounmpo brothers (four of whom play basketball professionally). He had spent these last two seasons in the NBA G League playing for the Wisconsin Herd, affiliate of the Bucks. Alex, a 6-foot-8 forward, had averaged 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 21.2 minutes per game for the Herd this season but was waived earlier this month.

The Bucks have kept things in the Antetokounmpo clan over the last several years. Other than the two-time NBA MVP Giannis, they have had Thanasis Antetokounmpo on the team since 2019 (where he has been more of a chaos player than an actual NBA talent). But with middle brother Kostas playing in Greece for Panathinaikos and Alex now headed to Lithuania, the Milwaukee organization is now down to “only” two Antetokounmpo brothers.