NBA announces discipline for Thanasis Antetokounmpo over headbutt

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been punished for going Evander Holyfield during Thursday’s game.

The NBA announced on Saturday that the Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game for headbutting Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin two nights prior. Antetokounmpo will be serving his suspension during the Bucks’ upcoming showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, got frustrated while playing in garbage time of Milwaukee’s 140-99 laugher of a loss to the Celtics. He got physical with Griffin while fighting for a couple of loose balls and responded to a subsequent Griffin foul with a headbutt (video here).

Though the headbutt was not especially strong, Antetokounmpo was still assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from Thursday’s game. Now he will be suspended for another game as well, but the Bucks probably won’t feel his absence much since Antetokounmpo has played just 138 minutes all year.