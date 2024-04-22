Interesting glitch on MSG scoreboard goes viral ahead of Knicks-76ers Game 2

Somebody at Madison Square Garden might be getting a little bit ahead of themselves.

Ahead of Monday’s Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, 76ers beat writer Ky Carlin shared a photo of an interesting glitch on the MSG scoreboard. The scoreboard mistakenly displayed that the Knicks were playing the Boston Celtics. Check it out.

Apparently the Knicks are ready to face the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals pic.twitter.com/tSgoTkMjCp — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 22, 2024

The Knicks do have to be feeling pretty confident right now about their chances of advancing. They are up in the series 1-0 while the 76ers deal with an ailing Joel Embiid after a Game 1 knee injury scare and an under-the-weather Tyrese Maxey (who is questionable for Game 2 with an illness).

That said, the Celtics are on the other side of the playoff bracket, meaning that the Knicks would have to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to get a shot at them. Even if they defeat the 76ers in Round 1, the Knicks will then have to face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers series, which will be no easy task.

Should the Knicks indeed get to face the Celtics in the conference finals, Monday’s scoreboard glitch will end up looking pretty prophetic. But of all teams, the 76ers can definitely warn the Knicks about the perils of calling your shot too early.