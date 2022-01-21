Did Pacers big man try to bite Gary Payton II before ejection?

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze was involved in a bizarre incident Thursday against the Golden State Warriors, and there were questions about what exactly he was trying to do.

In the fourth quarter, Warriors reserve Gary Payton II dunked on Bitadze, which seemed to bother the center. Bitadze squared up Payton, and then seemed to lunge at him. What initially looked like a headbutt attempt looked more like a bite attempt in slow motion.

Goga Bitadze after getting dunked on. 😂 pic.twitter.com/f4weIchIYm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 21, 2022

It’s hard to figure out what Bitadze was thinking here. Even Payton looks a bit surprised and amused by whatever happened as he backs away.

Bitadze received his second technical foul of the game and was subsequently ejected. That won’t sit well with the Pacers, who were significantly shorthanded and needed Bitadze late.

Yes, biting is very rare in sports. When it does happen, the biter usually tries to hide it. Whatever Bitadze was going for, expect the NBA to take a look at it.