Report: Warriors likely to pass on drafting LaMelo Ball

Those hoping for LaMelo Ball to become the third Splash Brother in Golden State are probably out of luck.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday that the Warriors will likely pass on drafting Ball. Letorneau also mentions Tyrese Haliburton from Iowa State and Killian Hayes from France as point guards that Golden State may be higher on than Ball.

The Warriors hold the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. The 19-year-old Ball, perhaps the best-known prospect of the entire class, is projected as a high lottery pick.

Truth be told, Ball would not be a very good fit in Golden State with both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson set to return from injury. Ball’s father LaVar has also said that he does not want his son on the Warriors. Now it seems that wish is likely to be granted.