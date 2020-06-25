LaMelo Ball seems to respond to comment about dad not wanting him on Warriors

LaMelo Ball responded in a deleted tweet on Thursday to the story about his father not wanting him on the Golden State Warriors.

LaVar Ball said in a podcast interview that he doesn’t want LaMelo being drafted by the Warriors. His reason makes sense: he wants his son to have a chance to play, and LaMelo would be fighting two All-Star guards for playing time.

LaMelo quote-tweeted the story about LaVar’s comments and wrote “yo chill”.

It’s unclear whether he’s saying “chill” about the outlet for writing the story and possibly exaggerating things, or about his father for trying to dictate where his son will go. But it sure seems that LaMelo doesn’t want to count out any team from drafting him.

LaMelo is one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft. We have an idea of where his camp supposedly wants him to go.