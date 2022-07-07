Report: Nets asked Timberwolves for absurd return for Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are undoubtedly requesting a large return from the team to whom they trade Kevin Durant, but a recent report may reveal that their asking price could be too high.

On an episode of the “Posted Up” podcast released Wednesday with Chris Haynes and Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Goodwill shared that he heard the Nets offered Durant to the Timberwolves in exchange for two big-time players and a slew of draft picks.

“I’d heard that Brooklyn came to Minnesota and said, ‘We want Karl-Anthony Towns, we want the Ant-Man [Anthony Edwards], and we want four draft picks,'” Goodwill said.

It makes sense that the Timberwolves didn’t accept the deal. The team recently acquired Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz for a monster package that included four first-round picks and players headlined by Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley. With that type of investment in Gobert, it would seem that the Timberwolves are trying to build around their two former No. 1 draft picks in Towns and Edwards, especially after the team made a surprise run to the playoffs last season.

The Timberwolves don’t appear to be the only team taking a hard position with the Nets as far as trade discussions surrounding Durant are concerned. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Nets aren’t getting the furious bidding war that they had hoped for from teams. At the bare minimum, the Nets expect to get back a similar return for Durant that the Jazz got for Gobert. While the Timberwolves didn’t bite, another team may be positioning itself nicely to land KD.