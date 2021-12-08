Gordon Hayward trends on Twitter for hilarious reason

Gordon Hayward was probably extremely confused when he opened up the Twitter app this morning.

The Charlotte Hornets swingman trended on Twitter for a funny reason on Tuesday and it didn’t even really have anything to do with him. The NBA’s official Twitter page wished a happy birthday to Boston Celtics rookie Sam Hauser. The picture used in the tweet had everyone fooled. Due to Hauser’s resemblance to Hayward, many believed that it was Hayward at first glance.

Here were some funny reactions to the case of mistaken identity.

I thought that was Gordon Hayward — Ronny (@GoatedRm) December 8, 2021

We have Gordon Hayward at home. Gordon Hayward at home: — Ten of Nine (@SourdoughRRMC) December 8, 2021

He literally looks like if you got a great value brand of Gordon Hayward I’m howling https://t.co/IXh4eru71g — #TrustAhmerzProcess (@AhmerzDFS) December 8, 2021

Did the Celtics perfect cloning technology? When can we get this copy of Gordon Hayward onto the court? https://t.co/KSBVw6cp8v — Jason Manganello (@JasonM124) December 8, 2021

Hayward played for the Celtics from 2017 to 2020. He also wore No. 20 for them, which looked like what Hauser was wearing based on the angle of the picture (Hauser actually wears No. 30). That explains why many had to do a double take here.

Perhaps Hauser should just embrace the memes entirely and go as Hayward for Halloween next year. He makes a much more convincing case than another NBA lookalike that we saw before.

Photo: Dec 18, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports