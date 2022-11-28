Gordon Hayward’s wife calls out Hornets over handling of husband’s injury

Robyn Hayward is not at all happy with the Charlotte Hornets organization.

Hornets veteran Gordon Hayward was revealed this week to have suffered a fracture in his left shoulder. The injury will keep the 32-year-old former All-Star sidelined indefinitely.

Sources: Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely due to a fracture in his left shoulder. Hornets expect Hayward to miss time and he is undergoing further evaluations. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2022

Some time before that news broke, Robyn, Gordon’s wife, had already put the Hornets on blast via her Instagram Story.

“He actually has a fractured scapula … that they had him play with last game,” she wrote of her husband. “That’s why he couldn’t move his arm up in the last game. Everyone who knows Gordon knows that he has one goal and that’s to win and play the right way. He’s the most truthful person / player you’d find. If he’s not gonna play, it’s for something more than a bruise. I’m gonna stop there and not get into prior things.

“Just to clarify — since the team doesn’t say. It’s a fracture in the shoulder,” Robyn continued. “Which is a broken bone. I’m over them not protecting players. Just talking with a young player’s mom and she was saying the same thing.”

Was just about to tweet that Gordon Hayward's wife posted this on her IG story about his injury https://t.co/ulbztlovFL pic.twitter.com/iihIIHlxtt — Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) November 26, 2022

Gordon already missed eight games earlier in November with what the team initially called “left shoulder soreness” and then a “left shoulder contusion.” He returned to the lineup on Nov. 18 and played in three games before being ruled out for Friday’s win over Minnesota with what the Hornets again listed as a “left shoulder contusion.” The news that Gordon’s injury was actually a fracture first came from Robyn and then was reported by The Athletic.

Gordon, who has spent the last three seasons in Charlotte, has unfortunately had an injury bingo of sorts in recent seasons. On top of the devastating leg fracture he suffered in 2017, Hayward has also missed time over the years with ankle, knee, and other issues in addition to his current shoulder woes.

As it stands right now, the Hornets have Gordon under contract for $30.1 million this season and $31.5 million next season. But between his wife being openly angry with the team here and Gordon himself hinting at potential issues, he may not be trying to stay in Charlotte beyond that.