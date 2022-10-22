 Skip to main content
Gordon Hayward hinting he wants trade from Hornets?

October 22, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Gordon Hayward ready to shoot

Photo: Dec 18, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon Hayward may be searching for plane tickets as we speak.

The Charlotte Hornets veteran swingman drew attention over the weekend with a curious “like” on his Twitter page. Hayward hit the “like” button on a tweet suggesting that the Hornets trade him to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a package for Russell Westbrook.

Though the “like” is no longer visible on Hayward’s page, the poster shared a screenshot of Hayward’s verified account in his notifications.

Hayward, 32, is still owed $30.1 million this season and $31.5 million next season. While he is Charlotte’s second-leading scorer through two games so far, the Hornets do not have too much upside right now with All-Star guard LaMelo Ball hurt and 20-point-per-game forward Miles Bridges no longer on the team due to his legal situation.

The former All-Star Hayward drew trade interest from another notable team this offseason and now seems open to the possibility of ending his tenure in Charlotte after two-plus seasons.

