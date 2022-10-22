Gordon Hayward hinting he wants trade from Hornets?

Gordon Hayward may be searching for plane tickets as we speak.

The Charlotte Hornets veteran swingman drew attention over the weekend with a curious “like” on his Twitter page. Hayward hit the “like” button on a tweet suggesting that the Hornets trade him to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a package for Russell Westbrook.

Gordon Hayward SICK of Charlotte. Get this man to the Lakers IMMEDIATELY!! pic.twitter.com/pZIETIghRT — The Noble Savage (@ThatBlackPope) October 22, 2022

Though the “like” is no longer visible on Hayward’s page, the poster shared a screenshot of Hayward’s verified account in his notifications.

Hayward, 32, is still owed $30.1 million this season and $31.5 million next season. While he is Charlotte’s second-leading scorer through two games so far, the Hornets do not have too much upside right now with All-Star guard LaMelo Ball hurt and 20-point-per-game forward Miles Bridges no longer on the team due to his legal situation.

The former All-Star Hayward drew trade interest from another notable team this offseason and now seems open to the possibility of ending his tenure in Charlotte after two-plus seasons.