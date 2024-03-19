Gradey Dick explains why he did jersey swap with Anthony Black

Gradey Dick and Anthony Black went viral on Sunday when they combined for one of the most humorous jersey swaps we have seen.

Dick, who plays for the Toronto Raptors, swapped jerseys with Orlando’s Black following the Magic’s 111-96 win on Sunday. The two players stood with Dick on the left holding his jersey that said “Black” and Black on the right holding his jersey that said “Dick,” leading to a sexual spell-out.

The two players were seen chuckling as they took photos — making it very clear that they knew what they were doing.

On Tuesday, Dick was asked about the choice to swap jerseys with Black. Dick laughed and then gave a serious explanation.

“That’s my guy,” Dick said of Black. “I’ve been playing against him and with him since around middle school days. So that’s been my guy for a long time. Guys jersey swap with their boys. That’s my friend.”

Dick was also asked whether he had any other jersey swaps planned. He played it cool and said only if the players in question were his friend, like Black.

Just in case you were wondering, folks online gave a list of players Dick should probably avoid doing a swap with in the future.