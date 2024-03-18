NBA rookies’ jersey swap goes viral for funny reason

An NBA jersey swap between two rookies went viral on social media following Sunday’s clash between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla.

Fans on social media got some not-so-wholesome amusement from a jersey exchange between Raptors wing Gradey Dick and Magic guard Anthony Black.

The double entendre their surnames together formed was quite hard to miss.

Gradey Dick and Anthony Black swapped jerseys after the Raptors-Magic game 🤝pic.twitter.com/Ikq8d1dS5o — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2024

Dick and Black more than likely knew what they were doing with their jersey swap. Black appeared to be fighting off the giggles as the pair of 20-year-olds posed for the camera.

Dick had a greater impact in Sunday’s contest between the two. The Kansas alum started and played 27 minutes for the Raptors. He finished with 10 points and a couple of three-pointers on 4/11 shooting from the floor.

Black only played a few garbage time minutes off the Magic’s bench. He recorded just two points and one steal.

Black’s Magic came away with a 111-96 victory over Dick’s undermanned Raptors. The visitors were missing All-Star Scottie Barnes due to injury. Toronto was also without RJ Barrett due to a death in the family.