Gradey Dick gets roasted for his ridiculous suit at NBA Draft

Gradey Dick brought some real Derek Zoolander energy to the NBA Draft.

The former Kansas star Dick drew attention with the wacky suit he wore to Barclays Center for Thursday’s draft. Dick decided to go all red sparkles with his jacket and rounded out the outfit with a custom chain (featuring his own personal “GD” logo) and a pair of shades.

A Wichita native who remained in the area for high school before becoming a Jayhawk, Dick said that his look was inspired by Dorothy’s ruby red slippers from “The Wizard of Oz.” Take a look.

The sentiment here was nice with Dick attempting to pay tribute to his roots. But the execution probably wasn’t quite so good. Check out the (lukewarm at best) reaction on social media.

The 19-year-old shooting guard Dick averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest for Kansas last season, earning Second Team All-Big 12 honors. He is projected to be a late lottery selection, but that outfit is definitely No. 1 overall material … at the roast. We haven’t seen one that painful on the eyes since D’Angelo Russell’s draft suit back in the day.