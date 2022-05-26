 Skip to main content
Grant Williams had great reason for starting after halftime in Game 5

May 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Grant Williams during warmups

May 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) has a laugh as he warms-up before game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Williams started for the Boston Celtics in their Game 5 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, but he was not on the court to begin the second half. There was some speculation that he may have been injured, as he has battled knee issues throughout the postseason. Grant Williams says there was a much simpler explanation.

Grant, who started the second half in Robert’s place, was asked if him being on the floor to begin the third quarter was “by design.” He laughed and said Robert was in the bathroom.

Grant scored 5 points and had 6 rebounds in 23 minutes. His shooting has been erratic at times, but he has been a key contributor for the Celtics during their playoff run.

Boston pulled away late to beat the Heat 93-80. The Celtics now have a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals and will host Game 6. If you want to know what went wrong for Miami in Game 5, Erik Spoelstra’s reaction to a postgame question said it all.

