Grant Williams had funny graduation message for Steph Curry

August 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Wednesday was a big day for Stephen Curry, as his alma mater Davidson recognized his accomplishments and his graduation.

Davidson requires students to earn their degrees before being recognized with number retirement, and since Curry left school a year early, he had to wait to receive those honors. He finished his degree in May, and the school honored him Wednesday with a huge ceremony that was partly to celebrate his graduation and partly to give him the jersey retirement he deserved.

As part of the ceremony, Curry was the recipient of a video message from a surprising source. Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams paid tribute to Curry in pretty hilarious fashion.

“I wore 30 in high school because of you. I’m not wearing a ring because of you,” Williams said, alluding to Curry and the Warriors beating his Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Williams and Curry have not always been on the same page before, so this is fun to see. At least Williams has something of a sense of humor about things.

