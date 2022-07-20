 Skip to main content
Steph Curry responds to Grant Williams’ surprising NBA Finals comment

July 20, 2022
by Grey Papke
Stephen Curry during a playoff game

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after defeating the Boston Celtics in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are still paying at least some attention to what the Boston Celtics have to say about the NBA Finals.

Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams asserted in an appearance on Duncan Robinson’s “The Long Shot” podcast that the Warriors had not been the better team in their NBA Finals win over Boston last month. Williams instead said the Warriors had been the “more disciplined” team. Williams credited Golden State’s discipline and past Finals experience for helping the Dubs win.

“I still would say confidently — confidently — to this day they weren’t the better team,” Williams said. “I would say they were the more disciplined team. I would say that without a doubt.”

The comment quickly made its way back to Stephen Curry, who was prepping to host Wednesday’s ESPYs ceremony.

Curry posted a video of himself getting a trim with the caption “A very disciplined cut.”

The Warriors are known for using what rivals say as motivation. Some have even suggested that they are a bit too fixated on it sometimes.

Whether that’s true or not, there was no way the team was going to collectively let Williams’ statement pass without a response. There’s a decent chance it will not be the last response to that statement, too.

