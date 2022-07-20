Steph Curry responds to Grant Williams’ surprising NBA Finals comment

The Golden State Warriors are still paying at least some attention to what the Boston Celtics have to say about the NBA Finals.

Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams asserted in an appearance on Duncan Robinson’s “The Long Shot” podcast that the Warriors had not been the better team in their NBA Finals win over Boston last month. Williams instead said the Warriors had been the “more disciplined” team. Williams credited Golden State’s discipline and past Finals experience for helping the Dubs win.

Here's Grant's full response reflecting on Finals. Notes Warriors were screaming after stealing Game 4. And compares it to Boston vs. Miami in Bubble ECF. pic.twitter.com/yC8gYAgv1g — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 20, 2022

“I still would say confidently — confidently — to this day they weren’t the better team,” Williams said. “I would say they were the more disciplined team. I would say that without a doubt.”

The comment quickly made its way back to Stephen Curry, who was prepping to host Wednesday’s ESPYs ceremony.

Curry posted a video of himself getting a trim with the caption “A very disciplined cut.”

“A very disciplined cut✂️” Steph Curry takes a shot at Grant Williams on IG before the ESPY’s 😂 pic.twitter.com/DYYd73hBka — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 20, 2022

The Warriors are known for using what rivals say as motivation. Some have even suggested that they are a bit too fixated on it sometimes.

Whether that’s true or not, there was no way the team was going to collectively let Williams’ statement pass without a response. There’s a decent chance it will not be the last response to that statement, too.