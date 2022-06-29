 Skip to main content
Gregg Popovich makes decision on coaching future

June 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Gregg Popovich looking on

Apr 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg Popovich is getting up there in age and may be nearing the end of his coaching career, but he is not calling it quits just yet.

The San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. The trade is a signal that the Spurs are building more for the future.

Even though San Antonio is dealing away its top scorer, Pop apparently approved the trade. He also reportedly indicated he is committed to coaching next season.

Popovich is sticking around for the big San Antonio rebuild apparently.

What else would the 73-year-old do with his time? Maybe that’s what he’s figuring.

The Spurs have not had a winning record since 2018-2019. They last won a playoff series in 2016-2017. Pop has been coaching the Spurs since 1997.

