Gregg Popovich makes decision on coaching future

Gregg Popovich is getting up there in age and may be nearing the end of his coaching career, but he is not calling it quits just yet.

The San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. The trade is a signal that the Spurs are building more for the future.

Even though San Antonio is dealing away its top scorer, Pop apparently approved the trade. He also reportedly indicated he is committed to coaching next season.

Can report that Gregg Popovich gave his official blessing to the Murray trade and — while nothing is guaranteed, obviously — he’s completely on board with coaching a bunch of kids next season. As a team source just told me, he’s excited, “like he’s back at Pomona-Pitzer.” — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) June 29, 2022

Popovich is sticking around for the big San Antonio rebuild apparently.

What else would the 73-year-old do with his time? Maybe that’s what he’s figuring.

The Spurs have not had a winning record since 2018-2019. They last won a playoff series in 2016-2017. Pop has been coaching the Spurs since 1997.