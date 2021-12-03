Grizzlies break decades-old NBA record with blowout of Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies had themselves quite the night on Thursday … the greatest night in NBA history by one measure.

The Grizzlies absolutely sandblasted the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning by the final of 152-79. Yes, you read that correctly.

The complete onslaught saw the Grizzlies win the first quarter by 15 points, the second by 21, the third by 15, and the fourth by 22. They also had nine players in double figures led by Jaren Jackson Jr’s 27 points.

With the staggering 73-point victory, Memphis broke a decades-old record for the largest win in league history. The Cleveland Cavaliers had held the record for 30 years with a 68-point win over the Miami Heat in 1991.

Both teams were without their leading scorers. Ja Morant remains sidelined for the Grizzlies due to a knee injury while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not suit up for the Thunder because of a concussion.

For Memphis, their record-breaking win bring things full circle. A few years ago, they were clowned by another team for a huge blowout loss. Now they officially own the record for the single biggest blowout win in NBA history.

Photo: Feb 5, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports