Grizzlies guard issues challenge to Lakers’ Rui Hachimura

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has issued a challenge to one of his opponents.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Grizzlies 128-112 in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Sunday. Rui Hachimura was the star of the game.

The Lakers forward shot 11/14 in the game and went 5/6 on three-pointers. No player on either team shot better than him. But Bane doesn’t think Hachimura can repeat the performance.

Desmond Bane on Rui Hachimura: “It’s probably the best game of his career. It’s a seven-game series. Let’s see if he can do it again Wednesday.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 16, 2023

“It’s probably the best game of his career. It’s a seven-game series. Let’s see if he can do it again Wednesday,” Bane said after the Game 1 loss, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Wednesday is when Game 2 of the series will be held.

Bane’s point is well taken. It would be tough for anyone to repeat that good of a performance. But Bane forgets that some of his teammates, like Jaren Jackson Jr. (13/21 for 31 points), also shot very well. If they fall off a bit too, as does Hachimura, that won’t change that the Grizzlies still lost at home in Game 1.

Factor in that Ja Morant has a hand injury, and maybe things aren’t looking so great for the Grizzlies.