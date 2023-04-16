 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 16, 2023

Ja Morant offers concerning update on his hand injury

April 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Ja Morant looks ahead

Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies may have to prepare for Game 2 of the Western Conference first round without the aid of Ja Morant, based on his postgame comments Sunday.

Morant suffered a right hand injury on a hard fall late in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and did not return to the game. After the game, Morant sounded pessimistic about his chances of playing in Game 2, and was in so much pain that he could not even use the hand to undo a balled-up pair of socks.

If Morant thinks Game 2 is “in jeopardy,” the odds of him playing are probably not good. At this point, especially with the Grizzlies now facing a 1-0 series deficit, one would expect him to do anything he possible can in order to play.

Sunday was a brutal day for the health of star players in the playoffs. The Grizzlies will be feeling that as much as anyone.

Article Tags

Ja MorantNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus