Ja Morant offers concerning update on his hand injury

The Memphis Grizzlies may have to prepare for Game 2 of the Western Conference first round without the aid of Ja Morant, based on his postgame comments Sunday.

Morant suffered a right hand injury on a hard fall late in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and did not return to the game. After the game, Morant sounded pessimistic about his chances of playing in Game 2, and was in so much pain that he could not even use the hand to undo a balled-up pair of socks.

Ja Morant says his status for Game 2 is “in jeopardy.” He was downtrodden and not even able to use his right hand to undo a balled-up pair of socks. “Feels like it’s one thing after another.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 16, 2023

If Morant thinks Game 2 is “in jeopardy,” the odds of him playing are probably not good. At this point, especially with the Grizzlies now facing a 1-0 series deficit, one would expect him to do anything he possible can in order to play.

Sunday was a brutal day for the health of star players in the playoffs. The Grizzlies will be feeling that as much as anyone.