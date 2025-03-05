Grizzlies announce tough news on injured All-Star

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to be without All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. for at least the next few weeks.

Jackson twisted his ankle after trying to contest a layup just two minutes into the Grizzlies’ Monday matchup against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. The former Defensive Player of the Year appeared to step on Hawks guard Dyson Daniels’ foot as he landed.

On Tuesday, the Grizzlies announced that Jackson has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain. He is considered “week-to-week.”

The injury could have serious ramifications for Jackson if he is forced to miss a significant amount of time. The two-time All-Star could be eligible for the largest contract in NBA history if he were to win either the DPOY award or earn an All-NBA nod. He would need to hit the 65-game threshold to qualify for either distinction.

Jackson has played in 59 games this season. He would need to play in at least six of the Grizzlies’ remaining 21 games to close out the season in order to be eligible.

Through 59 games, Jackson has averaged a career-high 22.7 points on 49.7% shooting from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc. His 1.6 blocks per game may be much lower compared to his DPOY campaign two seasons ago, but Jackson has picked up the scoring slack with Ja Morant having a down year.