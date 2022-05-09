Grizzlies teammate has ominous comment about Ja Morant’s injury

Memphis Grizzlies fans cannot be feeling too encouraged by what a Grizzlies teammate had to say about Ja Morant’s injury on Monday.

Speaking with reporters ahead of Game 4 of the series, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. offered an ominous-sounding comment about Morant, who underwent an MRI on Monday. Jackson said that he found out more information about Morant’s injury and that “it’s definitely sad,” per Mark Giannotto of The Commercial Appeal.

Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins was the one who revealed the news about Morant having the MRI but declined to share the results.

The All-Star guard Morant injured his knee in the second half of Saturday’s Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors on a controversial play involving Warriors guard Jordan Poole. Morant was very heated about the injury and expressed anger at Poole and the Warriors on Twitter.

Memphis is now down in the second-round series 2-1, and Jackson certainly does not sound upbeat about Morant’s chances of returning. If there is any silver lining though, the Grizzlies were a scorching 20-5 this season without Morant (though it will obviously still be an uphill battle against the Warriors without him).