 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 22, 2023

Grizzlies lose key player for entire season

October 22, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Taylor Jenkins looks ahead

May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins watches during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without one of their key players for the entire 2023-24 season.

The Grizzlies on Sunday announced that center Steven Adams will undergo season-ending knee surgery. Adams has not played since last January with the knee injury, and the team said rehab “did not resolve ongoing knee instability.”

Adams played in 42 games last season. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 8.6 points and a career-high 11.5 rebounds per game.

Memphis will likely look to add a big man ahead of the start of the season this week. They have a trade exception available from when they sent Dillon Brooks to the Houston Rockets in a sign-and-trade over the summer.

Article Tags

Memphis GrizzliesSteven Adams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus