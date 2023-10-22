Grizzlies lose key player for entire season

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without one of their key players for the entire 2023-24 season.

The Grizzlies on Sunday announced that center Steven Adams will undergo season-ending knee surgery. Adams has not played since last January with the knee injury, and the team said rehab “did not resolve ongoing knee instability.”

Grizzlies say Steven Adams is having season-ending knee surgery. pic.twitter.com/jmLR3ShVH2 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 22, 2023

Adams played in 42 games last season. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 8.6 points and a career-high 11.5 rebounds per game.

Memphis will likely look to add a big man ahead of the start of the season this week. They have a trade exception available from when they sent Dillon Brooks to the Houston Rockets in a sign-and-trade over the summer.