Grizzlies player took shot at Paul George after beating Clippers

One Memphis Grizzlies player may be trying to join Damian Lillard and Joe Ingles on Paul George’s list of enemies.

The Grizzlies played George’s LA Clippers on Thursday night, winning 120-108. After the game, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, who was a primary defender on George, took a shot at the seven-time All-Star.

“Paul George needs illegal screens to get open against me cuz I’m on him all night,” said Brooks, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Despite the loss, George still finished with a team-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists. George also had five three-pointers on an efficient 9-for-18 shooting night overall. Thus, it does not seem like Brooks really bothered him much at all.

George often has screens set for him by seven-footers Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein, so that was probably who Brooks was really upset with. Brooks is also a bit of an instigator who has beefed with other opponents too.

Photo: Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports