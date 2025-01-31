Grizzlies-Rockets game ends with big timeout controversy

Instead of a Chris Webber situation with trying to call a timeout that they didn’t have, the Memphis Grizzlies were instead granted a timeout that they didn’t want.

Memphis’ game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday ended in big controversy when the referees mistakenly blew the whistle for a timeout that was never actually called. The Rockets had possession with a 119-118 lead in the final seconds of the fourth quarter but had to shoot the ball since the game clock was still ahead of the shot clock. Houston guard Fred VanVleet missed a stepback three-pointer, and Memphis got the long rebound with an opportunity for a basket in transition.

But just as it looked like Grizzlies guard Jaylen Wells had a wide-open lane for a dunk, referee Marat Kogut, who was by the Memphis sideline, blew the whistle for a timeout. Kogut thought Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was calling for one, but that was not the case. An irate Jenkins then gave Kogut an earful for taking away his team’s chance for the go-ahead score.

Here is the video of the full sequence (where you can see that Kogut, No. 32, apparently interpreted Jenkins’ gestures for his team to push the ball up the floor as a signal for a timeout).

CRAZY ENDING – Refs thought Taylor Jenkins called a timeout…Jaylen Wells had a fast break dunk. pic.twitter.com/M9Akb3qMiC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 31, 2025

In the end, everything worked out A-OK for the Grizzlies. Play resumed after the mistakenly-granted timeout, and Memphis big man Jaren Jackson Jr. ended up getting fouled on a drive to the basket and making two free throws to win the game. But you could then make the case that the error actually disadvantaged the Rockets, who were left with several fewer seconds to score than they would have had if Wells had just gotten the initial dunk.

Thursday’s result between the Rockets and the Grizzlies could end up having massive implications for the Western Conference playoffs as Houston, at 32-15, is now just half a game ahead of Memphis, at 32-16, for the No. 2 seed. Referee mistakes obviously happen from time to time, but it seems like this NBA season in particular has been riddled with them (especially in crucial game-deciding moments).