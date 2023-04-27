 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 27, 2023

Grizzlies players says they will beat Lakers in Game 6

April 27, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Desmond Bane shooting the ball

Nov 1, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots for three during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies are officially talking again.

Memphis got a big win at home over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in Game 5 of their first-round series. They blew out the Lakers 116-99 to avoid elimination and make the series 3-2 in favor of the Lakers. Game 6 will now take place in Los Angeles on Friday.

After the game, Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman said that the team was coming back home for a Game 7, per Grizzlies reporter Damichael Cole.

Grizzlies teammate Desmond Bane also said almost the exact same thing, calling a return to Memphis for a seventh game.

Tillman and Bane are both starters on the team and should have that type of mentality. But it is still pretty bold for them to say out loud that they will beat the Lakers in Game 6 instead of just going with a generic, “We’re confident in our guys, and we like our chances”-type answer.

As they have done for most of the season, the Grizzlies have talked a lot of trash during this series against the Lakers (and much of it has blown up in their faces). The Lakers will be hoping to humble them again and close out the series at home amid this latest bout of smack talk from the Grizzlies.

Article Tags

Desmond BaneLos Angeles LakersMemphis GrizzliesNBA playoffs 2023Xavier Tillman
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus