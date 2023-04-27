Grizzlies players says they will beat Lakers in Game 6

The Memphis Grizzlies are officially talking again.

Memphis got a big win at home over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in Game 5 of their first-round series. They blew out the Lakers 116-99 to avoid elimination and make the series 3-2 in favor of the Lakers. Game 6 will now take place in Los Angeles on Friday.

After the game, Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman said that the team was coming back home for a Game 7, per Grizzlies reporter Damichael Cole.

Xavier Tillman Sr. to the FedExForum crowd: "We'll come back for Game 7 for sure!" — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) April 27, 2023

Grizzlies teammate Desmond Bane also said almost the exact same thing, calling a return to Memphis for a seventh game.

Desmond Bane: “I said it out there (in LA) and I’ll say it again. We’re going to be back (in Memphis) for a Game 7.” — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) April 27, 2023

Tillman and Bane are both starters on the team and should have that type of mentality. But it is still pretty bold for them to say out loud that they will beat the Lakers in Game 6 instead of just going with a generic, “We’re confident in our guys, and we like our chances”-type answer.

As they have done for most of the season, the Grizzlies have talked a lot of trash during this series against the Lakers (and much of it has blown up in their faces). The Lakers will be hoping to humble them again and close out the series at home amid this latest bout of smack talk from the Grizzlies.