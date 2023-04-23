Dillon Brooks pulls weak move after Game 3 loss

Dillon Brooks talked some serious trash heading into Game 3 of the Memphis Grizzlies’ playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he was in no mood to chat with the media following his team’s loss.

Brooks and LeBron James went back and forth during Game 2 on Wednesday, which the Grizzlies won. Brooks said after the game that LeBron was too old to put together a big performance against Memphis.

Then on Saturday, Brooks was ejected at the start of the third quarter for nailing LeBron in the groin (video here). The Lakers cruised to a 111-101 win and took a 2-1 series lead.

There was plenty for Brooks to talk about after the game, but he ghosted the media.

Dillon Brooks declined an interview request. “I ain’t talking,” he told me. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 23, 2023

That is a pretty weak move from Brooks. He did all that talking in Game 2 and leading up to Game 3 and then got himself ejected. If you are going to make yourself a huge part of the story like that, you should be willing to take your medicine when things don’t go your way.

LeBron finished with 25 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. He downplayed the feud with Brooks, but you can bet he used it as motivation.