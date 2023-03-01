 Skip to main content
Grizzlies take big shot at Lakers, Shannon Sharpe via Twitter

March 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ja Morant looking on

Jan 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies got a big win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and their Twitter account flexed afterwards.

The Grizzlies’ Twitter account sent a tweet showing a photo of Shannon Sharpe from the evening of the January 20 game between Memphis and the Lakers in LA. Sharpe was in attendance for the game and got into an altercation with some Grizzlies players (more here).

There was chatter that the Grizzlies had been struggling ever since their incident with Sharpe, which is something the team’s social media group likely noticed. That all led to Tuesday night’s tweet telling the Lakers to “hold dat L”, which means to enjoy that loss.

Sharpe saw the post and enjoyed it. The FOX Sports personality played along.

The Grizzlies are big on flexing in the regular season. Maybe this year they can also earn the right to flex in the postseason too.

