Grizzlies trade Marcus Smart to Eastern Conference team

The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to move on from Marcus Smart after less than two seasons.

Smart was traded to the Washington Wizards on Thursday as part of a multi-team trade, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Grizzlies also included a first-round pick in the trade, which gives them roster flexibility.

The Sacramento Kings are the third team involved in the trade. They sent Colby Jones and Alex Len to Washington and a second-round pick to Memphis. Jake LaRavia is headed to Sacramento.

The Grizzlies acquired Smart ahead of the 2023-24 season as part of the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics. Memphis gave up two first-round picks in the deal.

Smart played in just 20 games last season due to injuries. He averaged 14.5 points and 4.3 assists per game. He has averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 assists per game this season and played mostly off the bench.

Smart is a strong candidate to be bought out by the Wizards, who are 9-41 and have been the worst team in the NBA this year. The 30-year-old is under contract for $20.2 million this season and $21.6 million next season.

A former No. 6 overall pick out of Oklahoma State, Smart spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Celtics. He was named NBA Defensive player of the year for the 2021-22 season, making him only the sixth guard in NBA history to win the award (and the first since Gary Payton in 1995-96). Smart is also a three-time career All-Defensive team selection.