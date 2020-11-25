Hassan Whiteside agrees to 1-year deal with Kings

Hassan Whiteside has come full circle in his NBA career.

Whiteside agreed to a 1-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old center originally was drafted by Sacramento in the second round in 2010. He only appeared in 19 games with the Kings over his first two seasons before leaving to play overseas.

Whiteside then returned to the NBA and was given a chance by the Miami Heat, for whom he played well. He eventually earned a 4-year, $98.4 million max contract from the Heat, which just expired. That made Whiteside a free agent.

Whiteside led the NBA in blocks last season with 2.9 per game. It was his second time leading the league in blocks.

Sacramento was in need of a big man after losing both Alex Len and Harry Giles in free agency. A report on Tuesday indicated the Kings were targeting Whiteside, so it’s no surprise to see the sides agree on a deal.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0