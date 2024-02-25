 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 25, 2024

Hawks share bad injury news about Trae Young

February 25, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Trae Young in his Hawks uniform

Dec 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There won’t be much of the second half of the season left for Trae Young to play in.

The Atlanta Hawks announced on Sunday that their All-Star guard Young suffered a left hand injury during Friday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. An MRI has revealed that Young tore the radial collateral ligament (RCL) in the fifth finger of his left hand.

Young is now set to undergo surgery and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the Hawks add.

The 25-year-old Young is obviously the engine that makes the Hawks offense go. He is turning in perhaps his best statistical season yet with averages of 26.4 points and a career-high 10.8 assists a game. Young just earned the third All-Star selection of his career (which came after some controversy) and is one of the very best all-around shot creators in the league today.

Young’s four-week timetable means that he will be sidelined through at least late March. That would leave just 12 regular season games at most for Young to still play in. The Hawks are currently 24-32 and clinging to the final play-in spot in the East. Should the bottom fall out for them in Young’s absence, they might even consider shutting Young down for the season should the circumstances call for it. That would only increase the uncertainty over Young’s future in Atlanta (as he has already been facing rumors of a potential trade this coming offseason).

Article Tags

Atlanta HawksTrae Young
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus