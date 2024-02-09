Could Hawks trade Trae Young after season?

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was tied to several trade rumors up until the end of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. While the Hawks stood pat as Thursday’s deadline passed, the trade rumors in Atlanta don’t appear to be dying down anytime soon.

There were reportedly “several front offices” that were in talks with the Hawks leading up to the trade deadline. According to a post-deadline report from Yahoo’s Jake Fischer, those rival execs came away with the impression that All-Star point guard Trae Young “could become available for trade this summer.”

Fischer did add that the shared belief among the aforementioned execs could potentially be wishful thinking. But the possibility makes sense given that the Hawks appear to be going nowhere fast in what is now Young’s sixth season with Atlanta.

After making a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals back in 2021, the Hawks have been largely mediocre at best since then. The Hawks entered Thursday’s contests with a 22-29 record. They appear to be on track to end up in the Play-In Tournament for the third consecutive season.

Despite the lack of postseason success, Young has continued to post superstar numbers. He has averaged 27.1 points and 10.9 assists per contest through 46 games so far this season. But his star has dimmed quite a bit given his team’s middling record, as evidenced by Young’s initial All-Star snub this season before being named an injury replacement.

Young is in the second year of a 5-year, $215 million max extension he signed in 2021.