Former Hawks coach Nate McMillan spending time with new NBA team

March 31, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Nate McMillan points

March 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Nate McMillan is respawning with a new team (albeit in unofficial capacity).

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams revealed to reporters this week that McMillan has been spending time around the Suns practice facility lately. Williams spoke highly of McMillan, referring to him as a “big brother.”

McMillan, 58, was fired by the Atlanta Hawks last month after three seasons as their head coach (including a conference finals berth in 2021). He was 99-80 (.553) overall in Atlanta but seemed to have a falling-out with the Hawks’ star player. The Hawks were 29-30 on the season when McMillan was let go but have gone just 7-8 under successor Quin Snyder.

Williams has history with McMillan, serving as an assistant on the Portland Trail Blazers when McMillan was their head coach. While McMillan might just be done as an NBA head coach, perhaps he continues his career as an assistant with the Suns or with another team.

