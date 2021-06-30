Hawks fans are in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s head on free throws

The fans really seem to be in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s head.

Atlanta Hawks fans have been loudly counting each time Antetokounmpo steps to the free throw line at State Farm Arena. The chants are a response to the controversy about the Milwaukee Bucks star taking beyond the 10-second limit before each free throw.

In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Hawks fans did it and caused an airball. Then in Game 4, it got worse.

Antetokounmpo missed all three free throws he attempted in the first half. He airballed two of the attempts.

Giannis airball gets the loudest cheer of the night in Atlanta so far pic.twitter.com/g7TDC7NEm7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2021

That was bad.

Antetokounmpo was a 68.5 percent shooter on free throws in the regular season. That number has dropped to 55.1 percent in the postseason. Once something becomes a “thing,” like Ben Simmons’ shooting or Giannis’ free throws, it’s hard for an athlete to shake it. This is going to remain a problem for Antetokounmmpo on the road the rest of the postseason.