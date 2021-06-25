Hawks unhappy with NBA for not calling Giannis Antetokounmpo for FT violations

It took all of one game for the Atlanta Hawks to get fed up with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw routine.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on Friday that the Hawks are unhappy with the NBA for continuing to look the other way whenever the Milwaukee Bucks star shoots free throws. Amick adds that Antetokounmpo’s eight free throw attempts during Atlanta’s Game 1 victory Wednesday all clocked in between 11.5 and 13.3 seconds by the Hawks’ internal count. The two-time MVP was not whistled for a ten-second violation on a single one.

The last two-minute report for the game confirmed that Antetokounmpo should have been called for violations on both his free throw attempts with 5.3 seconds remaining in the contest. He hit both shots to bring Milwaukee to within one point. Fortunately for Atlanta, they held on to win by three.

Antetokounmpo’s lengthy routine has sparked controversy all postseason. He is only shooting 55.4 percent from the line overall. But Antetokounmpo definitely annoyed his previous opponent with the spectacle as well.