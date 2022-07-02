Hawks guard had rough reaction to getting traded

One NBA player got a very rude awakening this week.

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter was involved in a trade Friday with the Sacramento Kings. The Hawks dealt him for Kings forwards Justin Holiday and Moe Harkless (plus a future first-round pick).

Huerter, who was drafted by Atlanta and had spent his entire NBA career with them thus far, tweeted a rough reaction to the news. “My official welcome to the NBA moment,” he wrote.

My official welcome to the NBA moment — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) July 1, 2022

The 23-year-old Huerter has not said anything on social media since, now a span of over 24 hours. He probably figured that he was safe with the Hawks. Huerter had been Atlanta’s main starting shooting guard (including during their Eastern Conference Finals berth in 2021) and had recently secured a four-year, $65 million extension from the team that kicks in next season.

But trading Huerter provides some cap relief to the Hawks since Holiday and Harkless are both on expiring contracts. Atlanta also recently made a major trade for a new starting 2 guard, unfortunately leaving Huerter without a chair as the music stopped (though he should still get good minutes on a wing-depleted Kings team).