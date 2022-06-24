Report: Hawks still poised to trade former 1st-round pick

The Atlanta Hawks failed to make a significant trade on NBA Draft night, but that does not mean their roster is settled heading into the offseason.

The Hawks are still highly likely to move forward John Collins before the end of the offseason, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. No one around the league believes Collins will still be with Atlanta next season, according to the report, and one source close to Collins told Kirschner the forward is “done in Atlanta.”

Collins has been linked to potential trades for quite a while. Initially, the Hawks were apparently hoping to swap him for a lottery pick. That did not happen, but the failure to do so has not changed the fact that Collins is clearly on the block.

The Hawks signed Collins to a five-year, $125 million contract last summer, but his numbers regressed to 16.2 points per game in just over 30 minutes a night. He does not appear to be in their long-term plans.