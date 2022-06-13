Report: Hawks willing to trade former 1st-round pick

The trade rumors surrounding Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins are persisting.

The Hawks signed Collins to a 5-year, $125 million contract extension last summer. But there has been chatter for over a year about the Hawks possibly trading the big man.

In January, a report said that Collins was unhappy with his role on the team.

Perhaps it’s no surprise then to read that the Hawks are willing to trade Collins in order to secure a lottery pick in this year’s draft.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor published a mock draft. In his blurb about the Hawks’ No. 16 pick, O’Connor mentinoed the trade rumor.

“League sources say the Hawks are looking to add a lottery pick either by outright trading John Collins or also including this selection,” O’Connor wrote about the Hawks’ No. 16 pick.

If Atlanta’s goal is to move up to the lottery, they would not necessarily need to trade Collins. But it is noteworthy that they reportedly are willing to deal him.

Collins was a first-round selection by the Hawks (No. 19 overall) in 2017. He peaked with averages of 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in 2019-2020. But Collins’ numbers and minutes per game have decreased since then.

Last season, Collins averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Atlanta went 43-39 and lost in the first round of the playoffs this season.