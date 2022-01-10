Hawks star unhappy with his role on team?

The Atlanta Hawks seem to be making their case for First Team All-Drama.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Hawks forward John Collins has grown increasingly frustrated over his role with the team. Charania notes that Collins has challenged Atlanta’s locker room multiple times to play team basketball and has often felt his voice is going unheard.

The former first-rounder Collins is the clear No. 2 to Trae Young in Atlanta. But even so, his touches have been on a consistent downward trend for the last several years. Collins’ 17.5 points on 12.1 field goal attempts per game this season are now the lowest since his rookie year, despite his continued positive development as a player.

After making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Hawks are 17-22 this season and have lost 13 of their last 19 games. That could be bringing out some issues with Collins that have been festering for some time now.

Photo: Mar 11, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports