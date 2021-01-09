Report: John Collins unhappy with Hawks offense under Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks appear to have some work to do in terms of keeping both their young stars happy.

Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Friday that Hawks big man John Collins has been unhappy with the way that teammate Trae Young is running the offense. Collins has reportedly raised several issues, including the need to get into offensive sets more quickly as well as to limit early shot-clock attempts that freeze out the offense. The 23-year-old also has expressed a desire to be more involved and to see more ball movement.

The Athletic’s report adds that Collins, when asked about the situation, said via text that “Trae is my brother regardless,” without elaborating further.

The Hawks have opened up the season 4-4 with the All-Star guard Young at the helm. Young is averaging 25.9 points and 8.4 assists on 16.9 total shots per game thus far, which are all actually down from his numbers last season. But Collins has seen a dip in his averages this season as well (17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game), getting the majority of his shot opportunities on lobs or putbacks around the rim.

Young has been unhappy about his perceived lack of help in the past. Now it sounds like Collins wants more of an opportunity to give it to him.