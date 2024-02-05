Steph Curry reveals his message to Trae Young over All-Star snub

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was not on the list of reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. But he did get some advice from Steph Curry as a small consolation prize.

Curry was asked about Young’s All-Star snub after their respective teams faced off Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

The 2-time MVP revealed that he told Young to continue to “play with joy” and not let any negative energy seep in due to being overlooked.

“I told him after the game that it would all come back to him if he continues to approach the game the right way: play with joy, don’t let it build any type of resentment because he’s not acknowledged.“

Caught up with Steph Curry and asked about Trae Young being snubbed as an NBA All-Star pic.twitter.com/1iRRHr1Bbi — A.R. Shaw (@arshaw) February 4, 2024

After the Hawks outlasted the Warriors 141-134 in overtime, Curry and Young shared a heartfelt moment together on the court. The Warriors star appeared to do most of the talking during their exchange. Now fans know what exactly it was Curry was telling Young.

Young has certainly posted All-Star numbers so far this season. In 44 games played, Young has averaged 27.3 points and 10.9 assists per game. Young currently ranks in the top 10 in scoring and is second in assists just behind Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Curry’s team may have lost, but the All-Star guard still put on a show for the fans in attendance. He poured in 60 points — nearly doubling Young’s 35-point total — and gifted his jersey to a rather unexpected celebrity sitting courtside.