Heat bring back notable former player as assistant coach

The Miami Heat came up empty on the Damian Lillard front this offseason, so they are bringing in another deadeye shooter instead (albeit to sit behind their bench).

Miami announced Friday that they have reunited with their retired former guard Wayne Ellington. The 35-year-old Ellington will be joining head coach Erik Spoelstra’s staff as a player development coach.

He’s now the “Coach with the Golden Arm”⁣ 👌

⁣@WayneEllington has officially joined the Miami HEAT staff as a Player Development Coach. Congrats, Wayne! pic.twitter.com/5q09yuiVIj — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 29, 2023

Ellington, a 13-year NBA veteran, played for the Heat from 2016-19. Known for his production behind the arc, Ellington hit a then-franchise record 227 three-pointers in 2017-18 (a mark that has since been surpassed by Duncan Robinson). He also represented Miami during the NBA All-Star Three Point Contest that very same season.

The Heat generally tend to keep things in the family (as further evidenced by the hire of Ellington). Former Heat players Caron Butler, Chris Quinn, and Malik Allen already hold spots on Spoelstra’s coaching staff. Ex-Miami great Alonzo Mourning is also vice president of player programs and development for the team, and another former Heat champion has held a prominent front office post too.