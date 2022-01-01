Heat could reunite with one of their former All-Stars?

The Miami Heat already reunited with Mario Chalmers, but their next potential reunion could be an even more impactful one.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on Saturday that former Heat guard Goran Dragic “would love nothing more” than to return to the team. Winderman added that Dragic was in attendance for Miami’s home game against the Washington Wizards earlier in the week.

The 35-year-old Dragic was a core player for Miami for many years, having played the previous seven NBA seasons with them. That included an All-Star selection in 2018, a trip to the Finals with the Heat in 2020, and becoming a beloved fan favorite along the way. However, the Heat traded Dragic to the Toronto Raptors this past summer as part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade.

Dragic has made just five appearances for the rebuilding Raptors this year, and his current status is clouded in a bit of mystery. He took a sudden and indefinite leave of absence from the team in November. Details remain scarce about why he left and when he might be back.

The veteran guard also posted a video of himself working out at the Heat team facility on Friday. Former teammate Jimmy Butler was among those to “like” and comment on the video. Dragic has since deleted the post though.

Would you take Goran Dragic back on the Heat? pic.twitter.com/BRpgMPbsbA — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) December 31, 2021

Winderman notes that the Heat cannot directly reacquire Dragic from the Raptors this season due to CBA rules. That means that a third team would have to get involved (e.g. Dragic is traded elsewhere, gets bought out by his new team, and then re-signs with the Heat). But Dragic never really seemed keen on Toronto in the first place, so it makes sense that he would ideally like to return to Miami.

Photo: Feb 15, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) warms up before a game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports