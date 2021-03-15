Heat eyeing Kyle Lowry-Goran Dragic swap?

Kyle Lowry and Goran Dragic were once teammates on the Houston Rockets. Now they could find themselves getting traded for one another.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Sunday that the Miami Heat have expressed interest in acquiring Lowry from the Toronto Raptors. Dragic is one of the players who has reportedly been discussed. Scotto also mentions Kelly Olynyk and Kendrick Nunn as possible Heat inclusions in the package.

Lowry and Dragic are contemporaries in both age and NBA experience. They are also both beloved veterans with their respective teams who have been central to the culture-building process over the last several years.

Scotto notes that Dragic is on a one-year contract with Bird rights, meaning that he can veto any trade. Lowry also seems to be adamant that he does not expect to go anywhere at the trade deadline. Those hurdles might make this potential point guard swap a bit more complicated. But it is still very much a possibility, particularly if Lowry and the Heat believe they can better contend together.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0